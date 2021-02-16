Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.59

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.59 and traded as high as $77.41. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $77.40, with a volume of 39 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $5,613,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 855.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 34,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

