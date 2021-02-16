Invesco CurrencyShares Chinese Renminbi Trust (NYSEARCA:FXCH) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco CurrencyShares Chinese Renminbi Trust (NYSEARCA:FXCH)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.58 and last traded at $69.69. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Chinese Renminbi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Chinese Renminbi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.