Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.90

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 11227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 443,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 184,846 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 873.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 358,081 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

