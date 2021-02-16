Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.50

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 66770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC)

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.