Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 14th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,070,000.

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. 251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,128. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $33.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

