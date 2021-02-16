Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.65

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.65 and last traded at $93.60, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.22.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,478,000 after buying an additional 555,942 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,231,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

