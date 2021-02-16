Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,981 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strid Group LLC owned 0.90% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000.

Shares of PDP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.14. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,824. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $93.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average is $84.26.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

