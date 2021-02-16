Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.90

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.90 and last traded at $45.69, with a volume of 5456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

