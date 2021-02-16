Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.19 and last traded at $92.19. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

