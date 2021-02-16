Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $186.71

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $186.71 and last traded at $186.71, with a volume of 45 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.60 and its 200-day moving average is $139.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,273,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

