Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Purchased by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

PSJ stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.67. 146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,117. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $185.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.31.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

