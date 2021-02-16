Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.61 and last traded at $142.61. 2,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 127,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.72.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.11.

