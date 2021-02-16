Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Down 1%

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.77 and last traded at $38.97. Approximately 265,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 381,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90.

