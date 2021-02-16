Invesco (IVZ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Invesco (NYSE: IVZ):
- 1/28/2021 – Invesco was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.94. 61,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,266. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
