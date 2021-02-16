Invesco (IVZ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Invesco (NYSE: IVZ):

1/28/2021 – Invesco was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.94. 61,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,266. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Invesco Ltd alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.