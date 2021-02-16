Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco worth $16,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 253.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

