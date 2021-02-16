Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWEM) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWEM) shares were down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.18 and last traded at $31.28. Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 1,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

