Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFI) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.