Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.92

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and traded as high as $13.27. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 645 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
