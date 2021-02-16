Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.92

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and traded as high as $13.27. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 645 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 127,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

