Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $338.34

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $338.34 and last traded at $337.72, with a volume of 480883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $336.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 467.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

