Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.59. The stock had a trading volume of 517,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,157,842. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $336.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.97.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

