Invesco Russell 1000 Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:OMOM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco Russell 1000 Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:OMOM) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.22 and last traded at $28.29. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.