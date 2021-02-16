Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:OQAL) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:OQAL) was down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.37 and last traded at $28.39. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39.

