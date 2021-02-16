Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLU) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLU)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.07 and last traded at $30.09. Approximately 13,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 5,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.