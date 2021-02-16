Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.78 and last traded at $39.82. Approximately 991,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

