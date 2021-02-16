Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Up 33.1% in January

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 14th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 185,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VVR opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

