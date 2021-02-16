Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) is IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,415,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314,521 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 1.36% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $76,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $416,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33,234.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 36,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

