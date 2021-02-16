Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.27 and last traded at $72.27. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.57.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.