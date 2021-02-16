Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $177.00

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.00 and last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 550.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,053,000 after buying an additional 143,696 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,945,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

