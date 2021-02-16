Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Trading 0.5% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.28 and last traded at $44.28. 11,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 384,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.