Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $300.11

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $300.11 and last traded at $300.11, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.21.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 133.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

