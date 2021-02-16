Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Trading 1.2% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.52 and last traded at $63.52. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 122.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

