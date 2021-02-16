Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $24.89. 11,972 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 5,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF during the third quarter valued at $510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter.

