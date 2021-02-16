Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.00

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

