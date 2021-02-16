Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.35 and last traded at $132.87. 54,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,038,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49.

