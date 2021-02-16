Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 3,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 114,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

About Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC)

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Investindustrial Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investindustrial Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.