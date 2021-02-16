Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

2/2/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

1/27/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

1/26/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $28.00.

1/12/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

1/4/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

12/22/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

12/18/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AUPH stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 72,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,162. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,536 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

