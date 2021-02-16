Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE: CIA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/2/2021 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2021 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2021 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$6.40 to C$6.50.
- 1/29/2021 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$6.40 to C$6.50.
- 1/29/2021 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00.
- 1/25/2021 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.22. 222,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. Champion Iron Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.96 and a 12-month high of C$5.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.85.
Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$329.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$329.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
