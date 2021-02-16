Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE: CIA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/2/2021 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$6.40 to C$6.50.

1/29/2021 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$6.40 to C$6.50.

1/29/2021 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

1/25/2021 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.22. 222,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. Champion Iron Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.96 and a 12-month high of C$5.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.85.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$329.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$329.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

