Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 16th (ALRS, AMRK, AMRX, ARAV, AUY, BDRBF, BLUE, CIXX, GPS, KRNTY)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

