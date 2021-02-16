Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Boston Scientific (BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2021 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boston Scientific's third-quarter earnings and revenues declined year over year, the company registered sequential improvement in overall performance. On the flip side, sales at each of its core segments and geographies were down. Due to the uncertainties regarding the duration and impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the company’s overall business this time too, the company could not come out with any update on its full-year guidance. However, Boston Scientific’s MedSurg arm is expected to recover faster than other core segments due to comparatively less number of deferral procedures. BTG interventional medicine has performed well. We are also optimistic about the company’s investments to drive Electrophysiology. Overall, in the past six months, Boston Scientific underperformed its industry.”

BSX opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $43.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 48,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

