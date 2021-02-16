Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.98

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 125489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth $134,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 37,335 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

