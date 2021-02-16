Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,565 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,414% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 call options.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.36. 8,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,541. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $299.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

