Investors Buy Large Volume of FS KKR Capital Corp. II Call Options (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,053 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,192% compared to the typical volume of 391 call options.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $2,293,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 653,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 170,846 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 240,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. 14,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,207. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

