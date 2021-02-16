Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,843 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average daily volume of 947 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Yum China by 32.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Yum China stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.94. 45,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.90.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

