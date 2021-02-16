Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) Insider Sells £53,646.52 in Stock

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) insider Jonathan Anthony Frank Marren sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £53,646.52 ($70,089.52).

Shares of LON IES opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Tuesday. Invinity Energy Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 245 ($3.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £184.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 144.28.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

