Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) Insider Sells £53,646.52 in Stock

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) insider Jonathan Anthony Frank Marren sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £53,646.52 ($70,089.52).
Shares of LON IES opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Tuesday. Invinity Energy Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 245 ($3.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £184.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 144.28.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.