Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Down 5.4%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.07 and last traded at $49.07. Approximately 3,234,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,062,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

NVTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42.

In other Invitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $140,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 691,649 shares of company stock worth $34,338,059 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 50.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 100.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 46.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 287.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

