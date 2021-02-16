Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.09-1.19 for the period.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.73.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,124. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

