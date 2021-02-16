InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Trading 13.4% Higher

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s share price traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.78. 16,011,056 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 7,494,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 111,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of InVivo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.