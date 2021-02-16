Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.25

Invo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:IVOB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 131854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $619.66 million, a P/E ratio of -393.00 and a beta of -0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

INVO Bioscience, Inc provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development.

