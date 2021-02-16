ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 125.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

