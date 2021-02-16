IONChain Price Up 43% Over Last Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $371,152.42 and $4,710.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00064697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.71 or 0.00871559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048510 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.49 or 0.05060702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00024623 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016883 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

